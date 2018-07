LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Uzair Burney has left Lloyds Banking Group, where he was associate director on the bond syndicate and high-yield capital markets desks, according to sources.

He joined the UK bank in September 2010 as an associate on the debt capital markets origination desk, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was with Societe Generale.

Lloyds did not respond to a request for comment, neither did Burney. (Reporting by Pauline Renaud; editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)