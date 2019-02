LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Thomas Canham has left his role as an emerging markets fixed income syndicate banker at ING, two people familiar with the matter said.

Canham joined ING in September 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile, and worked on both emerging markets and high-yield bond transactions for the bank.

ING declined to comment. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Sudip Roy)