UPDATE 1-New roles for Carmalt, Fleuti in Lloyds debt reshuffle

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - Lloyds Bank has promoted David Carmalt to head of debt capital markets, according to a person familiar with the matter, with Guillaume Fleuti also taking on a new role.

Carmalt was previously head of financial institutions, debt capital markets. He will continue to report into Allen Appen, head of bond financing.

Guillaume Fleuti, formerly head of corporate debt capital markets, will head the infrastructure group, a joint venture between global corporates and markets.

Coverage bankers in the global corporates infrastructure group will now report to Fleuti. The infrastructure solutions debt business already reported to him, and will continue to do so.

Carmalt has worked at Lloyds since 2011 and Fleuti since 2009. The role changes were effective from last week.