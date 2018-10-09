FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

MOVES-CIFC hires Dan Robinson to head European investment

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - CIFC has hired Dan Robinson as CIO, Europe. Robinson joins from Apollo Global Management where he was a portfolio manager and head of liquid credit for Europe. Robinson will be based in London and is CIFC’s first investment hire in Europe. CIFC said Robinson will lead the build out of its European investment business and focus on developing its European corporate credit investment platform.

CIFC opened its London office in May. It is one of several US credit asset managers, including Credit Value Partners and Angelo Gordon, looking to build European CLO businesses.

“Dan is a widely respected credit investor whose deep knowledge of European leveraged loan, levered credit, high yield bond, and CLO strategies will prove invaluable as we establish our European investment platform,” said CIFC’s CEO and CIO Steve Vaccaro, in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Moore; editing by Alex Chambers)

