March 28, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

MOVES-Citi appoints Ronan country head for Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Cecilia Ronan as its country head for Ireland, in addition to her role as chief administrative officer for Citibank Europe, its major business headquartered in Dublin.

Citi said as country head Ronan will design and execute the US bank’s strategy in Ireland. She will report to Zdenek Turek, CEO of Citibank Europe and Europe cluster head.

Citi restructured its European operations at the start of 2016 and expanded Citibank Europe, and the bank now has more than 2,500 people in Ireland. It is expected to bulk up its operations in Dublin and Frankfurt after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Ronan joined Citi in 2000 and held a number of senior roles across Europe spanning operations and technology. She previously worked for Microsoft. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

