LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Nicholas Samara, a banker within the emerging markets debt capital markets team at Citigroup has been put at risk, according to a source.

Samara’s duties include originating and executing bond offerings across the Middle East and North Africa regions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Citigroup declined to comment. Samara could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)