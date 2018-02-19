FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 12:41 PM / in a day

MOVES-Citi FX veteran Sinniah retires, Hewson promoted

Steve Slater

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Sam Hewson to global head of electronic FX solutions, to replace veteran Bernie Sinniah, who is retiring after 38 years at the US bank in a number of foreign exchange roles.

Sinniah joined Citi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 38 years ago as a spot FX trader. He moved to Australia and then the UK in 1999, where he became G10 corporate sales head and in 2016 started running global eFX solutions. He will retire before the end of March.

Hewson will help implement Citi’s electronic FX offering to corporate and public sector clients and lead its partnership with treasury and trade solutions, according to a memo sent to staff on Monday and seen by IFR.

Hewson joined Citi in 2003 on its graduate programme and became a member of the UK corporate FX sales desk. He moved up and by 2016 was given global responsibility for the bank’s new risk management solutions business, as well as being co-head of western Europe corporate FX.

The memo said Hewson will continue to lead the risk management solutions team until a replacement is appointed. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

