June 26, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Citi hires Ali to co-head EMEA leveraged finance

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Toby Ali from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to co-head its leveraged finance business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ali will co-head the business with Simon Francis, who joined Citi in April from Credit Suisse. They both report to Philip Drury, head of capital markets origination for EMEA, according to a memo to staff on Monday.

Ali was most recently co-head of EMEA leveraged finance at BAML, and has previously worked at Credit Suisse.

Citi said it will set up a new EMEA debt financing steering committee including senior leverage finance and loans staff, to be chaired by Ali. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

