HONG KONG, Feb 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Roberto Costa as a managing director for consumer and retail investment banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Costa will be based in Milan and focus on the luxury and retail sectors, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by IFR.

Costa has spent the last 15 years at Mediobanca, where he advised on deals including the Luxottica-Essilor merger and the IPO of Ferrari. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Steve Garton)