MOVES-Citi hires Merran for ETF credit trading

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Melvyn Merran from UBS in a newly created role as European head of credit trading for exchange-traded funds.

Citi said Merran will be based in London and report to Jay Mann, head of its fixed income and currencies beta platform.

It is part of a push by Citi to build its ETF business. It has made several hires in recent months, including Andrew Jamieson from iShares as global head of ETF product.

In January Citi added ETFs to the list of instruments it accepts as collateral in agency securities lending transactions. It said that was because regulatory changes, including MiFID II, meant European institutional investors were looking to increase and diversify their pools of collateral to meet increasing margin requirements. (Reporting by Steve Slater)