FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
MOVES-Citi hires Smolen to head EMEA exotic equities trading
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in a month

MOVES-Citi hires Smolen to head EMEA exotic equities trading

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Robert Smolen from JP Morgan to head its exotic equity derivatives trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smolen most recently managed JP Morgan’s index correlation and hybrid trading books and will be based in London, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by IFR.

It said Citi's global hybrids trading team will report to Smolen to bring the hybrids and exotics trading teams closer together.

The memo said Rob Pitcher and Cornelius Griffin have been named as global co-heads of exotic equity derivative trading, taking over from Emmanuel Girod, the head of equity exotic trading who left the bank in April. Pitcher was head of EMEA exotic equity trading and Griffin had the corresponding role in North America.

Citi has made several recent hires in equities as it seeks to expand the business. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.