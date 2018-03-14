FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

MOVES-Citi hires Truscott for UK investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Andrew Truscott as a managing director in its UK investment banking team. Truscott previously worked at JP Morgan and has particular experience advising companies in the industrials sector.

Truscott will join in April, according to a memo to staff sent by Michael Lavelle, head of UK and Ireland corporate and investment banking.

The memo said Truscott had a broad coverage universe. He was at JP Morgan for 19 years, including as head of industrials, services and government in its investment banking division. He was most recently head of its Europe infrastructure investments fund in asset management. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

