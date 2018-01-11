FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 11, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Citi names Stiris to head Sweden business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Alexander Stiris to head its business in Sweden and run corporate banking across the Nordic region.

The bank said Stiris will be based in Stockholm and report to Zdenek Turek, CEO of Citibank Europe, and Tom Isaac, head of corporate banking for EMEA.

Stiris joined Citi in 2001 and has worked for the bank in Madrid, London, Hong Kong and Dubai. He was most recently a managing director in its corporate bank, covering telecoms, media and technology in EMEA, based in London.

He replaces Mikkel Gronlykke in Sweden, who has relocated to London to run corporate banking for central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.