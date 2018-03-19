MOVES-Citi rehires Ferrulli for CEEMEA equities sales

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Citigroup has rehired Michela Ferrulli as head of equities sales and sales trading for central and eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Ferrulli worked for Citigroup from 2001 until 2012 in EMEA and Latin America sales, and since then has spent almost seven years with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She has previously worked at JP Morgan and Daiwa Securities.

Ferrulli will be based in London and report to Mark Robinson, head of cash equities for EMEA.

Citi wants to build up and take more market share in equities and invested heavily in the business in the last two years, including making a number of senior hires in Europe in the past year. (Reporting by Steve Slater)