FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 19, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

MOVES-Citi rehires Ferrulli for CEEMEA equities sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Citigroup has rehired Michela Ferrulli as head of equities sales and sales trading for central and eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Ferrulli worked for Citigroup from 2001 until 2012 in EMEA and Latin America sales, and since then has spent almost seven years with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She has previously worked at JP Morgan and Daiwa Securities.

Ferrulli will be based in London and report to Mark Robinson, head of cash equities for EMEA.

Citi wants to build up and take more market share in equities and invested heavily in the business in the last two years, including making a number of senior hires in Europe in the past year. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.