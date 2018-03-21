MOVES-Citi rehires Maskell to co-head EMEA sponsors

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Citigroup has rehired Alexis Maskell as co-head of its alternative assets group in Europe, Middle East and Africa, to lead its dealings with private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds in the region.

News of Maskell’s return comes just 14 months after he joined HSBC as global head of its financial sponsors franchise. He joined HSBC from Deutsche Bank, where he spent 10 years, including covering sponsor clients in Europe. He worked at Citi between 2004 and 2007.

Citi said Maskell will rejoin the bank in June. He will co-head its financial sponsors group in EMEA with Shawn Borisoff, who joined Citi last year from UBS.

Maskell will report to Christian Anderson and Anthony Diamandakis, co-heads of global asset managers, which deals with private equity, sovereign wealth and pension funds, and some family office clients. (Reporting by Steve Slater)