MOVES-Citigroup's China unit names head of markets & securities services

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s China unit on Thursday named Ji Yang head of markets & securities services (MSS), and Vicky Tsai head of securities services.

Most recently, Yang was the bank’s head of corporate sales and structuring for Hong Kong and Greater China.

Yang will report to Stuart Staley, head of markets and securities services for the bank’s Asia Pacific region.

Tsai will report to Harry Peng, Citigroup’s head of prime, futures and securities services (PFSS) for Hong Kong and China.