FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 20, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Clarke heads to Barclays

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (IFR) - Victoria Clarke, HSBC’s previous head of sustainable bonds for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is joining Barclays according to a source.

Clarke has worked at HSBC since June 2015 according to her LinkedIn profile. She was responsible for Green/Social/Sustainability bond structuring advisory and deal origination at HSBC across sovereign, supranationals and agencies, financial institutions and corporates.

Before that, she worked as an ESG investment analyst at Fidelity International between December 2012 and January 2015.

Clarke did not reply to a request for comment. Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, writing by Helene Durand; editing Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.