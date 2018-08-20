MOVES-Clarke heads to Barclays

LONDON, Aug 20 (IFR) - Victoria Clarke, HSBC’s previous head of sustainable bonds for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is joining Barclays according to a source.

Clarke has worked at HSBC since June 2015 according to her LinkedIn profile. She was responsible for Green/Social/Sustainability bond structuring advisory and deal origination at HSBC across sovereign, supranationals and agencies, financial institutions and corporates.

Before that, she worked as an ESG investment analyst at Fidelity International between December 2012 and January 2015.

Clarke did not reply to a request for comment. Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, writing by Helene Durand; editing Alex Chambers)