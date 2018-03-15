FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

MOVES-Coady made Citi EMEA structured finance syndicate head

Christopher Moore

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Laura Coady head of the EMEA structured finance syndicate desk, according to an internal announcement.

In what is a newly created position, she takes responsibility for distributing all products from the bank’s global structured finance and securitisation group.

Coady was previously head of the EMEA primary CLO business. She will continue to report locally to EMEA co-heads of global structured finance and securitisation Peter Keller and Bob Liao, and report globally to Vikram Prasad, global head of credit index trading.

Garo Tarossian, head of EMEA residential mortgage distribution, will now have an expanded role for distribution of other asset classes, reporting to Coady, but for RMBS distribution he will continue to report to Mark Collier and Milind Chaukar, co-heads of residential mortgage business. (Reporting by Chris Moore; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
