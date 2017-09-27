MOVES-Concejo named head of FIG at Societe Generale

LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Jose Enrique Concejo has been appointed global head of the financial institution group at Societe Generale. He joined the French bank in 2009 covering Spanish and Portuguese banks.

He will take up the position from January 1, reporting to Thierry d’Argent and Sylvie Remond, co-heads of coverage and investment banking.

He will be based in Paris and replaces Pierre-Yves Bonnet, who is to be given a new, as yet unspecified, role within the bank. Bonnet remains in charge until the end of the year. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)