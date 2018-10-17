MOVES-Conor Hennebry leaves Deutsche for Santander DCM role

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Santander has hired Conor Hennebry to head its European debt capital markets business, according to sources, the latest in a string of hires by the Spanish lender.

Hennebry joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of the UK and Ireland financing & solutions group and co-head of European corporate bond origination. He will run the new issues business in his new role.

Stuart Montgomerie, who headed DCM and syndicate, will become global head of syndicate.

The Spanish bank has bolstered its investment bank with some high profiles hires in recent months. It poached Andrea Orcel from UBS last month to become its chief executive.

The bank hired Alexandra MacMahon from Citigroup as global head of its financial institutions group in August.

Hennebry and Santander did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)