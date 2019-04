LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - James Kalbermatter has joined NatWest Markets as a covered bond trader, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Kalbermatter, who began his role earlier this month, joins the bank as a director.

He moves to NatWest from Nomura, where he worked for more than seven years, according to his LinkedIn Profile. Prior to that, he worked as a trader for Morgan Stanley, Barclays and UBS.