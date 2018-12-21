MOVES-Hedge fund manager CQS appoints ex-LSE boss Rolet as chief executive

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Xavier Rolet, former boss of the London Stock Exchange, is set to join London-based hedge fund manager CQS as chief executive next month, the company said on Friday.

Rolet will join the credit-focused fund on Jan. 14, subject to regulatory approval, CQS said in a statement, confirming media reports that he was in talks over the role.

CQS founder Michael Hintze will continue as senior investment officer and will also become group executive chairman of the firm he established in 1999, it said.

“As CEO (Rolet) will be responsible for managing and growing our firm,” Hintze said. “As executive chairman, I will continue to help shape CQS’ vision and direction.”

“This will allow me to dedicate my time to investment management, leading our investment teams and client engagement.”

As of Dec. 1, CQS managed $18.1 billion in client assets across a range of investments including in structured credit, asset-backed securities, loans, equities and convertible bonds. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Jan Harvey)