August 16, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Credit Agricole hires for Scandi DCM

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired Nils Colldahl to run its Scandinavian financial institutions and debt capital markets business, according to sources.

He arrives from Handelsbanken, which he joined in September 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Colldahl previously worked at HSBC, where he was a director in the bank’s FIG debt capital markets business. He left in 2017 as part of wider changes in HSBC’s capital markets division.

The hire comes as Credit Agricole continues to bolster its debt capital markets business. It appointed Atul Sodhi as global head of debt capital market corporates, a new role at the bank, in January

Credit Agricole declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)

