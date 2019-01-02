MOVES- Credit Suisse debt market veteran Agarwal departs

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Sandeep Agarwal, chairman of debt capital markets solutions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

He is leaving the industry to join OWNR, a housing leasing company.

Agarwal was appointed to the role of chairman a year ago, having effectively looked after investment-grade primary debt in EMEA since 2011 when he took over corporates in addition to running the FIG business

A couple of years later he was made co-head of a regional debt solutions group, formed by merging DCM and corporate derivatives.

His latter job replicated similar roles at a number of banks – including JP Morgan and Barclays – where stalwarts of the business take on a chairman role focusing on clients.

Agarwal’s departure follows the appointment of Khalid Krim to co-head the bank’s European debt capital markets business with Scott Roose. He took up that role in November, returning to the Swiss bank following a seven-year stint at Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)