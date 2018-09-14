FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Croasdell joins Credit Agricole for MTNs

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Toby Croasdell has joined Credit Agricole as head of medium-term notes for Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the MTNs and private placements group.

Based in London, Croasdell will report globally to Benjamin Lamberg, global head of MTNs and private placements and head of credit for Asia. Croasdell will report locally to Jean-Luc Lamarque, global head of syndicate.

Croasdell had previously spent more than 15 years at Barclays, where he worked in fixed income syndication as global head of MTNs, structured notes and local currencies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

