FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-CVC Credit hires Ho for CLO
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2017 / 2:00 PM / in a day

MOVES-CVC Credit hires Ho for CLO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - CVC Credit Partners said Cary Ho will join from Nomura as global head of CLO origination, based in New York.

Ho will report to Gretchen Bergstresser, head of US performing credit, and work alongside CVC’s global collateralised loan obligation team.

Ho was head of credit structuring at Nomura Securities International and from 2009 until 2013 Ho was an associate director in the Office of Complex Financial Institutions at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. He previously worked at Credit Suisse, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

CVC Credit Partners is the credit management business of CVC Capital Partners. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.