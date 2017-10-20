MOVES-CVC Credit hires Ho for CLO

LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - CVC Credit Partners said Cary Ho will join from Nomura as global head of CLO origination, based in New York.

Ho will report to Gretchen Bergstresser, head of US performing credit, and work alongside CVC’s global collateralised loan obligation team.

Ho was head of credit structuring at Nomura Securities International and from 2009 until 2013 Ho was an associate director in the Office of Complex Financial Institutions at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. He previously worked at Credit Suisse, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

CVC Credit Partners is the credit management business of CVC Capital Partners. (Reporting by Steve Slater)