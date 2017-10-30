FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Griffiths to leave Danske Bank
October 30, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in 2 hours

MOVES-Griffiths to leave Danske Bank

Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Richard Griffiths, head of loan syndication for Danske Bank in London, is leaving the bank to seek new opportunities and challenges, the bank announced on Monday.

Griffiths had been with Danske Bank for 15 years and was instrumental in building up the bank’s syndication activities and developing its overall loan franchise.

Griffiths will leave the bank on November 1.

Paul Smith, currently a managing director and responsible for Danske Bank’s leveraged finance syndication, will become the new head of loan syndication in London.

Smith has been with Danske Bank for three years and has more than 20 years experience in the distribution of a wide range of transactions in the institutional and bank markets. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

