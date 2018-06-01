FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-De Vitis moves to Credit Agricole in Paris

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 1 (IFR) - A gap has opened up on Credit Agricole’s sovereign, supranational and agency debt syndicate desk in London after Raffaele De Vitis moved to the bank’s Paris office.

De Vitis is now a senior coverage banker for financial institutions and started his new job on Friday, according to market sources.

He rejoined the French bank in May 2014 after two years at Mizuho.

Benjamin Moulle continues to head the SSA syndicate desk at Credit Agricole. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

