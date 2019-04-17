Financials
April 17, 2019 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Den Hoedt takes on sole FIG DCM role for Europe at Goldman

Alex Chambers, IFR News

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Hans den Hoedt has been appointed as sole head of Europe, Middle East and Africa financial institutions group debt capital markets (DCM) at Goldman Sachs according to a source.

Den Hoedt was co-head of the business with David Sismey who retired from the firm last month. Sismey is a local councillor and is likely to attempt to enter politics full-time.

The duo had been running the group jointly since 2012, reporting into Simone Verri, long-standing head of Goldman Sachs’ FIG financing group. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below