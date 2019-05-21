MOVES-D'Ercole to join Santander European DCM

LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Santander has hired Anna D’Ercole to work in its European debt origination team, according to sources.

D’Ercole joins from Credit Agricole, where she was an executive director, according to her LinkedIn profile.

At Credit Agricole, she worked in FIG debt capital market origination for UK, Ireland, Australia, covering major financial institutions for capital markets needs. She joined the French bank in January 2011.

At Santander, she will report to Conor Hennebry, the bank’s European head of debt capital markets, who joined from Deutsche Bank in October last year.

Santander also hired Alexandra MacMahon - who ran financial institutions group DCM at Citigroup - as global head of FIG in August 2018.

Santander did not reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Philip Wright)