MOVES- Deutsche Bank hires DeSplinter to head US index and single-name CDS trading

NEW YORK, June 15 (LPC) - - Deutsche Bank has hired Mark DeSplinter as head of US index and single-name credit default swap (CDS) trading.

DeSplinter, who started Monday in New York, reports to Steve Feinberg, head of US investment grade credit trading. He previously worked at Citigroup where he served as head of US macro credit trading.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience in the credit derivatives space and a successful track record of providing liquidity to clients in credit index, index options and single-name CDS,” Feinberg said in an emailed statement.

DeSplinter is the latest in a series of hires Deutsche Bank has made for its credit platform. Vidur Goel was hired from Morgan Stanley to work on the bank’s efforts in algorithmic and portfolio trading, as was Akash Waghela, who will join as a quant on the algorithmic trading team. Both will be based in London. Igor Pavlov joined from Centiva Capital in May to trade fixed-income exchange-traded funds in New York.

“We are excited to add Mark, Vidur, Akash and Igor to the team as we strengthen our capability to offer a full-service credit flow platform to our clients globally,” Manav Gupta, head of European and US investment grade trading, said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)