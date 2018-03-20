MOVES-Deutsche Bank rejigs CEEMEA team

LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - Maryam Khosrowshahi has expanded her role at Deutsche Bank after being appointed chairperson of supranational, sovereign and agencies origination, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

In her new role she will work closely with the German bank’s SSA origination and syndicate teams. Additionally, Khosrowshahi will continue as head of sub-Saharan Africa within the financing and solutions group.

She will work closely with Petri Kivinen, who has joined as head of bond origination for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, from Morgan Stanley, “to continue to drive growth in the CEEMEA region”.

Both Khosrowshahi and Kivinen will report to Zoltan Kurali and Faisal Rahman, co-heads of the financing and solutions group for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In one other move, Asif Karmally has returned to Deutsche Bank as a managing director in Dubai, with a focus on structured products origination in the United Arab Emirates. Karmally joins from Goldman Sachs and reports to Rahman. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)