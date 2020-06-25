MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Roberto Parazzini as new Italy head

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it was appointing Roberto Parazzini as head of its Italian business from July 1, replacing Flavio Valeri, who will leave the German bank after 20 years.

Over the past 12 years, Valeri has worked to develop Deutsche Bank’s Italian operations.

Parazzaini, an engineer, joined Deutsche Bank in 1999 and has since held various roles, including chief operating officer of Deutsche Bank Italy and head of asset and wealth management in Italy.

He was recently responsible for wealth management activities in southern and western Europe.

Deutsche Bank said it had also appointed Serdar Oezkan as chief financial officer for Italy, replacing Carmine Di Martino, who will leave the bank. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Mark Potter)