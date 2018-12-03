MOVES-Dhami heads to Rabobank

LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Harman Dhami is joining Rabobank, according to sources, after around two years out of the market.

Dhami was a managing director on the financial institutions group debt syndicate desk when he left Royal Bank of Scotland in November 2016. That was just under a year after the bank folded its hybrid and liability management team into the syndicate business.

He had worked at RBS since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dhami and Rabobank did not respond to requests for comment.