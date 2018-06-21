MOVES-Diamond ducks out of Deutsche Bank

LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Peter Diamond, head of Deutsche Bank’s supranational, sovereign and agency business, has resigned for personal reasons, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Diamond has worked for Deutsche Bank since 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile. He took on his current role last May, in which he was responsible for origination in the bank’s financing and solutions group for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and syndication.

His previous roles at the bank included head of FIG flow for Western Europe. He will leave the bank next month before moving to Australia with his family.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)