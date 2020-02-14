MOVES-EDF names Alain Tranzer executive director for industrial quality and nuclear skills

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF on Friday named Alain Tranzer as its new executive director for industrial quality and nuclear skills.

Alain Tranzer, 53 years old, is a graduate engineer from both the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole des Mines de Paris. He began his career in 1991 in the PSA Group and was recently a senior vice-president at the French carmaker.

Tranzer will co-ordinate the execution of EDF’s “excell”” plan with the aim of strengthening industrial quality, skills and governance of nuclear projects. Excell has been allocated a specific 100 million euros ($108.4 million) budget for the 2020-2021 period.