MOVES-EM trader Subramanian departs Nomura for Deutsche

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Emerging markets credit trader Arun Subramanian has left Nomura after 10 years and is heading to Deutsche Bank, according to sources.

Subramanian joined Nomura in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at Lehman Brothers.

Nomura declined to comment.

Shahzad Amir joined Deutsche Bank earlier this month as a director covering flow trading in emerging markets debt. Two emerging markets traders, Vivek Mittal and Vikramdeep Gill, recently left the German bank.

Sources told IFR earlier in June that Matthew Dunker, an emerging markets credit trader, will be joining Nomura next month. Dunker had been head of credit trading for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Standard Chartered, before leaving the bank in 2018.

Nomura said in early April it was aiming to chop out US$1bn in annual costs from its wholesale business and transform the unit so it can consistently deliver annual income of at least US$1bn.

As part of this about 100 jobs will be cut in EMEA, mostly in London, and another 50 positions are set to go in the US, a person familiar with the matter said at the time. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Julian Baker)