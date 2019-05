LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Emerging markets credit traders Vivek Mittal and Vikramdeep Gill have left Deutsche Bank according to sources.

Mittal joined the bank in 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at UBS, Barclays and Bear Stearns.

Gill also joined Deutsche Bank in 2017. His LinkedIn profile shows that his previous experience included stints at MUFG and United National Bank.

Mittal could not be reached for comment. Gill did not respond to a request for comment.