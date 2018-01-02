MOVES-Eurofima's head of capital markets departs

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Michele Montefiori, Eurofima’s head of capital markets, has left the supranational, according to multiple sources.

Montefiori departed at the end of 2017. He had been head of capital markets since January 2010, having joined in July 2007.

Eurofima, the European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock, raises around Sfr1.5bn per year in various currencies, including Swiss francs, US dollars, euros and Australian dollars.

Eurofima did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand,; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)