June 14, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES- Evercore taps Krumpelman for financial services group

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (IFR) - Evercore hired Tannon Krumpelman to lead its advisory business for banking and specialty finance companies in the Americas working out of New York.

Krumpelman, who will also serve as a senior managing director advising clients in the financial services sector, joins Evercore from UBS where he was a managing director and head of banks for the Americas.

He joined UBS in 2014 from Goldman Sachs where he was a managing director in its financial institutions group.

He began his investment banking career at JP Morgan. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

