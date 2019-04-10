MOVES-Exxon Mobil hires crude trader from Eni in London expansion

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) -

* Exxon Mobil Corp has hired crude trader Daniel Anderson from Italy’s Eni to its offices just outside London, sources familiar with the matter said.

* Anderson started at Exxon this week and will cover the Mediterranean region.

* One of the sources said three people were added to the London trading team in the last year taking the total to 11.

* The world’s largest publicly traded oil producer last year launched a major push into energy trading, hiring veterans from Glencore, Noble Group, BP and elsewhere in the United States, Europe and Asia.

* A spokesman for Exxon in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)