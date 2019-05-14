MOVES-Finlayson to head up NatWest FBG syndicate

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Kerr Finlayson will head up NatWest Markets’ frequent borrowers group syndicate, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Finlayson will start in the new role at the end of the month, a source said. He is joining from RBC Capital Markets where he had worked as debt syndicate for sovereigns, supranationals and agencies since August 2012.

Prior to working at RBC, Finlayson worked at HSBC, also as SSA syndicate. (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha, editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)