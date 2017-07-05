MOVES-Former BAE boss King joins Gleacher Shacklock

LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Ian King, who stepped down as chief executive of BAE Systems last week, has been appointed a senior adviser to corporate finance advisory firm Gleacher Shacklock.

King will try to bolster the firm's contacts with industrial and defence clients. Gleacher Shacklock's team in this area is led by James Dawson, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2003, having joined from Morgan Stanley.

Gleacher Shacklock advised BAE Systems on its landmark US$4.2bn purchase of United Defense Industries in 2005 as well as several smaller deals in 2014, including the acquisition of cyber security provider SilverSky for US$232.5m.

King was in charge of BAE Systems for nine years. He started his career at Marconi in 1976. That company merged with BAE in 1999 and King was strategy director of the combined group.

King is also a non-executive director of fund manager Schroders.

He joins three other senior advisers to Gleacher Shacklock, including Richard Slimmon, who led the team at Merrill Lynch that advised RBS on its purchase of ABN Amro, and Piers de Montfort, former head of UK investment banking at Credit Suisse.

The firm also recruited Dominic Lee as a partner from Goldman Sachs last year. Lee has advised BAE Systems on deals in the past.

King has been succeeded at BAE Systems by Charles Woodburn. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)