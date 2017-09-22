FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-FX trader Shah switches to BNP Paribas
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a month ago

MOVES-FX trader Shah switches to BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - Neehal Shah has moved from Deutsche Bank to BNP Paribas as global head of G10 foreign exchange trading.

Shah will be based in London and report to Adrian Boehler, global co-head of foreign exchange and local markets and commodity derivatives. He starts with immediate effect.

Shah spent 18 years at Deutsche in a variety of FICC roles, including global head of currency options and complex risk trading, head of FX trading Americas, global head of FX investor sales and global head of markets electronic sales. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

