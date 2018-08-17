MOVES-Gandhi leaves Deutsche for AnaCap

LONDON, Aug 17 (IFR) - Vikram Gandhi, a director in Deutsche Bank’s capital solutions group, has resigned from the German lender to join AnaCap, according to sources.

Gandhi joined Deutsche Bank in 2014, having previously worked in a similar position at BNP Paribas. He worked at UBS from 2006 to 2011, before joining the French bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

AnaCap Financial Partners is a specialist private equity firm focused on investing in the European financial services sector.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. AnaCap and Gandhi did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Philip Wright)