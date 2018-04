LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - John Gibbens has left his role at Imperial Capital where he was a managing director in the emerging markets sales and trading group.

Gibbens previously held positions at Investec Bank, Jefferies & Company, ABN AMRO, Deutsche Bank, Libra Bank and Barclays Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Imperial Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)