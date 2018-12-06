MOVES-Gold resurfaces at Deloitte

LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - Jonathan Gold, former co-head of financial institutions origination for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Deutsche Bank, has been appointed as a partner in Deloitte’s UK advisory corporate finance practice.

Gold will lead banking and capital markets origination efforts while working with the insurance team to expand client coverage. He will report to Fenton Burgin, partner and head of advisory corporate finance at Deloitte.

Gold was put at risk of redundancy at Deutsche Bank in early 2018, according to sources. He had been made co-head of the FIG business in November 2016 as part of a broader EMEA debt capital markets reorganisation and was also looking after UK and Irish financial institutions. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)