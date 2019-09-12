MOVES-Gollakota joins Finance Unlocked

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Prasad Gollakota has joined Finance Unlocked as chief content officer, he said. Finance Unlocked describes itself as a comprehensive on-demand video learning platform for finance professionals.

Gollakota is a stalwart of the financial institutions debt capital markets business. His last bank role was head of capital solutions for Australia at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Before that, he spent nine years at UBS in London according to his LinkedIn profile, where he was last co-head of global capital solutions.