MOVES-Gray quits JP Morgan syndicate for Credit Suisse sales

LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - JP Morgan securitisation syndicate banker James Gray has been hired by Credit Suisse and is understood to be returning to a sales role.

Gray worked on ABS, CLOs and illiquids in JP Morgan’s European securitised product group for less than two years, after before that he headed Deutsche Bank’s European ABS syndicate for six months.

Before that role he worked in ABS sales at Deutsche. He joined Deutsche in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Alex Chambers)