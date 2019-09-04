MOVES-GreensLedge hires Natcharian and Yaworsky for structured credit

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (LPC) - GreensLedge Asset Management has hired Matthew Natcharian and Derek Yaworsky to lead structured credit investing, the firm announced Wednesday.

Natcharian was previously head of the structured credit investment team at Barings, while Yaworsky was responsible for structured credit trading, GreensLedge said in a news release.

“Matt and Derek bring an enormous amount of expertise to GreensLedge Asset Management having run one of the largest structured credit investment platforms globally while at Barings,” Jim Kane, GreensLedge co-founder, said in the release. “We believe our differentiated global relationships will be very interested in the opportunity to partner with Matt and Derek to access managed structured credit product offerings.”

There has been US$82bn of US Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) arranged this year through September 3 after a record US$128.1bn was issued in 2018, according to LPC Collateral data. Investors have been increasingly looking to pick up CLO tranches at a discount in the secondary market as the asset class has dealt with wide spreads and low loan volume.

GreensLedge has arranged more than US$48bn in CLO and Collateralized Debt Obligation issuance, according to the firm. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)